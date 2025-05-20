Doucoure rejects extension with Everton, will leave at end of contract

Liverpool, May 20 Abdoulaye Doucoure will leave Everton when his current contract expires at the end of next month. The Club confirmed that the 32-year-old was offered a new contract but he has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The midfielder, who will forever go down in Blues folklore for his crucial winner against Bournemouth at Goodison in May 2023 to preserve the Club’s proud top-flight status, will move on following nearly five years on Merseyside.

Ahead of this Sunday’s season finale at Newcastle United, Doucoure has made 165 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 21 goals, following his arrival from Watford in September 2020.

That included one of the most important strikes in the Club’s recent history when the Mali international hit the second-half goal against the Cherries to keep Everton in the Premier League.

Manager David Moyes said, “Doucs has been an influential player throughout his time at the Club, including since I returned as manager, and Evertonians will always be grateful for his dedication and crucial goals.

“Everyone at Everton thanks Doucs for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The midfielder is not the only outgoing Toffees player after Everton confirmed that Ashley Young and goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will all be leaving the Club when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Young joined the Blues in July 2023, with his experience, leadership, and versatility proving invaluable over the past two seasons.

Ahead of Sunday's last-ever Premier League match at Goodison Park, Young has made 69 appearances for Everton across several positions, scoring goals against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Begovic returned to Everton last summer, having previously spent two years with the Blues between 2021-2023, and has made 10 appearances for the Club across those two spells.

Virginia signed for Everton from Arsenal in August 2018, and the 25-year-old has since made a total of eight appearances for the Men’s Senior Team.

