Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown

Chennai, Nov 29 Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal, who won the Junior boys’ billiards crown last week, is one step away from scoring a ‘double’ as he moved into the Junior boys’ snooker final in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Duggal, who was runner-up in the Junior snooker last year, will meet Mayur Garg of Gujarat for the title. Garg won the Sub-junior boys’ billiards title and finished runner-up in the Sub-junior boys’ snooker in the ongoing championships.

The two recorded hard fought 4-3 victories in their respective semifinals – Duggal putting it past Mahendra Chauhan (MP) and Garg edging out Kamran Masjid.

