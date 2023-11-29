Duggal to meet Garg for Junior boys’ snooker crown
By IANS | Published: November 29, 2023 06:31 PM 2023-11-29T18:31:27+5:30 2023-11-29T18:35:13+5:30
Chennai, Nov 29 Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal, who won the Junior boys’ billiards crown last week, is one step away from scoring a ‘double’ as he moved into the Junior boys’ snooker final in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.
Duggal, who was runner-up in the Junior snooker last year, will meet Mayur Garg of Gujarat for the title. Garg won the Sub-junior boys’ billiards title and finished runner-up in the Sub-junior boys’ snooker in the ongoing championships.
The two recorded hard fought 4-3 victories in their respective semifinals – Duggal putting it past Mahendra Chauhan (MP) and Garg edging out Kamran Masjid.
