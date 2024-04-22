"Eager for World Championship Final": Grandmaster D Gukesh, one step away from dream title

Toronto [Canada], April 22 : India's young Chess grandmaster, 17-year-old D Gukesh stamped the country's dominance in the sport as he created history on Monday becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after winning FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 crown in Toronto.

After being crowned as the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 champion, India's 17-year-old Grandmaster said he is aiming to win the World Championship Final next.

With the victory, the 17-year-old qualified for the world championship final and is excited to face Ding Liren of China.

In an interview to ANI, Gukesh revealed the mental struggle he faced as he tried to win the FIDE Candidates tournament and make history for his nation.

"My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be at the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh told ANI.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown.

"I haven't really thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as i can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am really eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

In the past two years, chess has grown significantly in India, and Gukesh anticipates that this trend will continue in the years to come and bring more players to take the game.

"Chess in India is growing and it's a great time for chess in the country. We are all doing well and this was really a huge achievement winning the Candidates. I hope this brings more people to the game," he added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor