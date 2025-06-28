Elite Women's Boxing Tournament: Two-Time World Champion Nikhat Zareen starts in style

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 : Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen opened her campaign with a clinical 4:1 win over Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma in the 48-51kg category while Haryana's Anjali got the better of World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category in the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament at Hyderabad's Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament brings together top-tier names and emerging prospects from across the country, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India.

The event, to be held from June 27 to July 1, features 15 participating units12 from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad.

Other notable Day 1 results included a win for 2023 world champion Nitu (Haryana) in 45-48kg over Rajani Singh (UP) 5:0, while Telangana's Yashi Sharma defeated K Monisha (Tamil Nadu) 5:0 in the 60-65kg category.

Another standout from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) setup, Laxmi, posted a dominant 5:0 win in the 51-54kg bout against Ragini (UP). Former World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro is also in the fray.

The gold and silver medalists in each of the 10 weight categories will be selected for the elite national camp to be held in Patiala.

