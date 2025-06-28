Elite Women’s Boxing: Two-Time World Champ Nikhat Zareen starts in style; Anjali stuns Manisha Moun

Hyderabad (Telangana), June 28 Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen opened her campaign in the 48–51kg category with a clinical 4:1 win over Uttar Pradesh’s Rashi Sharma in the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

In another bout, Haryana’s Anjali got the better of World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category.

Organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, the tournament will feature boxers from 15 units, including the top 12 teams from the 8th Elite Women’s Nationals—Railways, Haryana, All India Police, Services, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Sikkim—alongside host Telangana, the Combined SAI National Centre of Excellence team, and the TOPS Core & Development squad.

Other notable Day 1 results included a win for 2023 world champion Nitu (Haryana) in 45–48kg over Rajani Singh (UP) 5:0, while Telangana’s Yashi Sharma defeated K. Monisha (Tamil Nadu) 5:0 in the 60–65kg category.

Another standout from the TOPS setup, Laxmi, posted a dominant 5:0 win in the 51–54kg bout against Ragini (UP). Former World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro is also in the fray in this weight category.

The pugilists will compete across ten weight categories. The gold and silver medalists in each category will get the opportunity to join the elite national camp in Patiala. More than 100 other top contenders are competing in the event.

All teams can field a maximum of 10 boxers provided they are born between January 1, 1985, and December 31, 2006. The championships will be conducted as per the World Boxing Technical & Competitions Rules, wherein each bout will consist of three rounds of three minutes each, with a minute’s rest in between. A ten-point scoring system shall be followed, while the review system will not be used.

