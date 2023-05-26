Elite Women's Pro Basketball League to have three more tryouts in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Elite Women's Pro Basketball League, India's first-of-its-kind 5x5 Pro Basketball League for women, features six teams filled with rosters of top-level Indian players. The organizers held India's biggest basketball try-out for women in March at Noida, which saw over 250 athletes attending it. Now they have announced three more try-outs starting in June to give another platform for women basketball players to go professional in the biggest Women's Basketball league ever organized in India.

Ever since the first try-out in Noida, the Elite Women's Pro Basketball has been receiving calls from across India asking for more try-outs and opportunities to be a part of the league which has compelled the organizers to announce three more try-outs in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The Hyderabad try-out will be held from June 9 to June 11, the Mumbai try-out will be held from June 16 to June 18 and the final try-out will be held in Kolkata from June 23 to June 25.

The selection committee will include top coaches from India who will judge players on the basis of skills, drills, and also how the athlete adapts to playing with different teams and strategies. The shortlisted players will be drafted into the six teams.

Talking about the same CEO of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said, "The Noida try-outs were a huge success and ever since that we have been getting a lot of inquiries about more try-outs. Within 2 days of opening registration, we already have 200-odd athletes registering for the same. It is high time we have a league for women's basketball in India. The idea is to give them a platform where they can showcase their skills with the objective of improving the game of Basketball in India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor