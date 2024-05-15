Elorda Cup 2024: Indian boxer Abhishek storms into semi-finals

Astana [Kazakhstan], May 15 : India's Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup 2024 after beating Kazakhstan's Rakhat Seitzhan in Astana on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan with a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men's 67kg quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarter-finals.

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan's Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) conceded identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan's Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+ kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semi-finals.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor