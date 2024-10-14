England FA begins talks with Pep Guardiola for head coach appointment: Report

New Delhi, Oct 14 A day after England’s interim head coach Lee Carsley commented that the next head coach of the national side has to be ‘world-class,’ the English FA has begun talks with one of the most successful managers in football history, Pep Guardiola.

According to a report by The Times, the FA has begun an informal conversation with Guardiola’s camp to discuss a potential move for the Spaniard at the end of his contract with Manchester City which runs out at the end of the season.

"This job deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies and I am still on the path to that. I keep saying the same thing. My remit was six games and I'm happy with that," he added. "This is a privileged position. I'm really enjoying it but I didn't enjoy the last two days. I'm not used to losing in an England team, I don't take losing well,” said Carsley in a press conference after England’s win over Finland on Sunday.

Pep denied any confirmation regarding his future but has left the door open for a potential job as the next England head coach. “Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet. And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it. I don’t know either, anything can happen,” Guardiola said when asked about his future on the Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa, as quoted by Sky Italia.

Over the past two decades, Pep Guardiola has cemented his legacy as a ‘serial winner’. The Spanish head coach has conquered club football with highly successful stints at FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The English Football Association (FA) may be eyeing a move for Pep who is under contract at Manchester City till the end of the 2024/25 season. With his future uncertain at the Club, the Three Lions would love to appoint a manager of his caliber even if they have to wait for a year.

The next head coach of the side will have a mammoth job on his hands as England may have never been hungrier for an International trophy. The team recently lost their second consecutive European Championship final and has not won a major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

