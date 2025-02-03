Esports: Gods Reign crowned champions of BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6

New Delhi, Feb 3 Gods Reign showcased exceptional performance and outplayed the nation’s finest teams to emerge victorious in the Mobile Challenge Finals in Season 6 of the BGMI Mobile Challenge, the Snapdragon Pro Series event which concluded in Noida.

Gods Reign claimed the coveted title and the top prize of INR 50,00,000 on Sunday, cementing their position as one of the best BGMI squads in India.

They emerged victorious in the multi-title mobile esports league, supported by Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS), ESL FACEIT Gr, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, and NODWIN Gaming, held from January 31 to February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Accumulating a total of 155 points and 4 Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCDs), Gods Reign emerged as the champions. Their dominance was evident in their ability to balance precise strategy and relentless aggression, leaving their mark as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament.

Team K9 Esports finished as the runners-up with 153 points, narrowly missing the top spot and claiming INR 20,00,000 in prize money, while Team Versatile finished third with 143 points and took home INR 8,00,000.

Spower was awarded the MVP award for his exemplary displays and leadership, leading Team Versatile to a third place podium finish. Team Gujarat Tigers captured and upheld the true spirit of the competition as the breakout stars, completing their inspiring journey from the Open Qualifiers to the Finals with a commendable ninth place finish, showcasing the incredible depth of talent in India’s esports ecosystem.

Expressing his jubilation after their momentous victory, Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan, the IGL of Gods Reign said, "This win is a testament to the hard work, trust, and dedication every player on our team has put in. We faced challenges last year but we pushed through tough moments and stood strong together. And today, we lift the trophy as champions. Huge credit to Nodwin Gaming & ESL for organizing such a smooth and competitive event, and of course, to our fans - your energy and support mean everything to us. This is just the beginning of GDR that you all knew."

Season 6 of the SPS BGMI Mobile Challenge was a testament to the growing synergy between ESL FACEIT Group, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and NODWIN Gaming. Together, they have created a platform that bridges local talent with international visibility, driving unprecedented growth for the Indian gaming ecosystem.

“The Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 embodies what esports is all about: community, competition, and creativity,” said Sam Braithwaite, VP of Game Ecosystems, Mobile at EFG. “Through our partnership with NODWIN Gaming, we’ve built a platform that not only nurtures talent but also unites players, fans, and stakeholders in a shared celebration of excellence. This tournament has demonstrated the immense potential of Indian esports to captivate audiences and inspire the next generation of gamers, proving that the region is ready to compete on the global stage.”

The Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 highlighted and celebrated the economic and cultural impact of esports in India. With a prize pool of INR 1 crore, the tournament demonstrated the growing financial opportunities within the sector. Community engagement reached new heights, with fans rallying behind their favourite teams.

--IANS

