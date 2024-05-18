Ethiopian para runner Tesfaw sets new women's 1,500m T11 world record

Kobe (Japan), May 18 Ethiopian para athlete Yayesh Gate Tesfaw triumphed in the Women's 1,500m T11 Final with a new world record at the Para Athletics World Championships here on Saturday.

The visually impaired runner clocked 4 minutes 31.77 seconds at the Universiade Memorial Stadium in the central Japanese port city of Kobe, shaving nearly six seconds off the previous record, reported Xinhua.

China's He Shanshan got the silver with a new Asian record of 4:34.12. Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa took the bronze.

Held in East Asia for the first time and a crucial qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships attracted over 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions to compete in 168 events.

