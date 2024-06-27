Euro 2024: Belgium advance to knockouts after goalless draw with Ukraine

Stuttgart, June 27 Belgium are through to the round of 16 at UEFA EURO 2024 after finishing as Group E runners-up with a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, whose hopes of progress ended with the goalless ending here on Wednesday night.

Both teams made a nervy start at the Stuttgart Arena, with plenty at stake in the group as all four teams began the evening level on three points apiece.

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne created the first clear chance of the game, embarking on a mazy run before threading a fine through ball to Romelu Lukaku, who was unable to properly connect with his shot from close range, allowing Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to gather easily.

De Bruyne then went close himself as he attempted to catch Trubin out at his near post with a cheeky free-kick, but his effort whistled narrowly wide.

The Red Devils continued to dominate possession in the second half, yet Ukraine held firm, Lukaku again trying his luck with a curling effort which Trubin saved.

Ukraine needed a goal, and they made a triple substitution in the 70th minute as they threw everything at unlocking the Belgian defence in search of victory. But it was Belgium who still showed the most threat, Yannick Carrasco blasting a shot which was well palmed away.

Artem Dovbyk's eyes lit up with ten minutes to go as he received the ball in space on the edge of the box, but the Ukraine forward could only fire into the side netting as time began to tick away.

In the final moments, Georgiy Sudakov embarked on a brilliant solo run. The goal seemed there for the taking, yet his shot from just inside the box lacked power, and once again there was no way through for Ukraine.

With Slovakia and Romania drawing 1-1 in the group's other match, all the teams ended on four points. Belgium finished second to Romania on goals scored, while Ukraine came fourth due to having the worst goal difference.

