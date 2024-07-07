Euro 2024: Netherlands eliminate Turkiye to face England in semis

Berlin, July 7 Samet Akaydin's first-half opener wasn't enough for the Turks as the Dutchmen bounced back with two goals in seven minutes to seal the semifinal clash with England at the Euro 2024.

Both teams started highly motivated into the encounter and traded attacks as Xavi Simons and Salih Ozcan unleashed efforts from the distance in the opening stages.

Turkiye turned up and gained momentum as Arda Guler's strike missed the target just wide in the 32nd minute before his in-swinging cross allowed Akaydin to nod home the opener at the far post three minutes later, reports Xinhua.

After the interval, Ronald Koeman brought Wout Weghorst from the bench, and his introduction made an impact as his lay-up fed unmarked Memphis Depay, who couldn't beat Türkiye goalkeeper Mert Gunok from very close range in the 51st minute.

Weghorst kept Turkiye busy as the striker unleashed an effort into the arms of Gunok six minutes later.

The Turks remained dangerous though and had chances to extend the advantage as Guler rattled the woodwork, while Kenan Yildiz tested Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

However, the Netherlands' pressure paid off in the 70th minute when Depay's pinpoint corner found Stefan de Vrij, who headed home the equalizer.

The Netherlands remained on the front foot and turned the tides as Cody Gakpo pressured defender Mert Muldur, whose clearance attempt ended up in his own goal and made it 2-1, following a square pass from Denzel Dumfries.

Türkiye pressed frenetically for the leveler, but the Netherlands protected their narrow lead to the final whistle.

"It was a battle. The Turks have a big heart and gave us a tough time. We came back though and clinched a deserved victory," De Vrij said after the game.

