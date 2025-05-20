Europa League final preview: Man Utd, Spurs seek to salvage season at San Mames

Bilbao, May 22 Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in an all-English final of the UEFA Europa League at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao (Spain), on Thursday (IST).

It is certainly a must-win game for both clubs, who are going through a horror season domestically with United and Spurs lingering at 16th and 17th place, respectively, as it would see some relief to their respective fanbases, given that the winner of the final automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The last time Manchester United reached the Europa League final was in 2021, when they lost out on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw against Villarreal. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, had lost 0-2 against Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Both managers come into the game with very different narratives. Although Reuben Amorim could establish his brand of football in the Premier League since his arrival in December, the Portuguese head coach has given hope to the fanbase, and his honest assessment of their performances has many believing he will be the man to turn things around for the Red Devils, starting with the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou, on the other hand, could be on his way out of the North London Club. Although his predictions of him 'always winning in his second season' at any club still live, the Aussie head coach has fallen out of favour with the Tottenham faithful, but a first piece of silverware could revive his future.

The left side of the Spurs' attack is the main team selection dilemma. Captain Son has only recently returned from a foot injury, meaning Richarlison or Mathys Tel are likely to get the nod – the Brazilian is favourite having started both legs of the semifinal.

Dejan Kulusevski is the latest injury in central midfield, and Pape Sarr, if his back injury is not serious, may well take the third spot in that area.

Defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have some injury issues, but head coach Ruben Amorim is hoping both will be available for the Europa League final in Bilbao. The biggest decisions for the United boss centre on forward players, though, with Mason Mount and Amad Diallo impressing in the second leg against Athletic Club.

When: The 2024/25 Europa League final is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 22.

Where: The 2024/25 Europa League final will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Where to watch: The 2024/25 Europa League final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on Sony Liv.

