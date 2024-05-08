Europa League semifinals preview: Atalanta to host Marseille at final stop on road to Dublin

Bergamo, May 8 Former French footballing giants, Olympique De Marseille travel to Italy to face first-time European finals aspirants, Atalanta BC in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals.

The first leg saw the two sides meet on the football field for the first time in their respective clubs history, in a game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Two early goals by former West Ham striker, Gianluca Scamacca and Chancel Mbemba Mangulu for Atalanta and Marseille respectively saw an explosive start to the tie as both teams had opened their accounts in the first 20 minutes of the game with neither side scoring from thereon out.

Marseille have progressed to the next stage of their European campaigns the last nine times they avoided defeat in the first leg with their last elimination in such a scenario coming way back at the hands of Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions league in the 2010/11 season. Atalanta on the other hand will be hoping to become the first team since Ukrainian side FC Dnipro (2015 Europa League final) to reach the finals of a European competition for the first time.

When will Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille be held?

Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille will be held at the Stadio De Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

When will Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille take place?

Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille will be held on May 9 (May 10 as per IST)

What time will Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille kick off?

Atalanta BC Vs Olympique De Marseille is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Europa League semifinals be broadcasted live in India?

The Europa League semifinals will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Europa League semifinals be live streamed in India?

The Europa League semifinals will be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website.

