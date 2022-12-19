FairPlay is Encouraging Indians to Play Online Sports Other Than Cricket

The Indian sports scene has almost always been dominated by cricket. Even in fantasy gaming, fantasy cricket leads the way. However, online sports betting and casino gaming brand FairPlay is on a foray to encourage users’ attention towards other sports such as football, soccer, basketball, hockey and tennis.

The FairPlay app allows fantasy gaming and betting in not only cricket but also tennis, hockey, football, and soccer. To bring awareness to these fantasy sports, FairPlay Sports has been signing up footballers, while FairPlay news brings news from all sports fields.

FairPlay Sports already handles Indian footballers Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Amey Ranawde and female footballer Dalima Chhibber. However, the company has been signing up more footballers along with involving other sportspersons in its campaigns lately.

Recently, the company signed up Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan. FairPlay Sports Co-founder Bandana Chhetri, while sharing the vision of the company, says, “As an agency, we have always had a focus on football and footballers, because it has a lot of potential for growth. We want to provide footballers the opportunity and support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.” Jhingan adds, “FairPlay Sports does a good job with all athlete-related aspects beyond the pitch.”

Hailing Other Sports and Fields Through Their Khel Ja Campaign

Recently FairPlay News rolled out an ad campaign that picked up stalwarts from tennis, cricket, and boxing along with Hindi Cinema in order to pay a tribute to achievers. The campaign features MC Mary Kom (boxing), Saina Nehwal (tennis), Ranbir Kapoor (actor), Kiara Advani (actor) along with cricketers such as Mithali Raj (India), Sunil Narine (West Indies), and Eoin Morgan (England).

“We are thrilled that achiever from every industry have come onboard to help resonate with a wider audience to facilitate change and to be unapologetic about their determination to excel without any baggage. Khel Ja celebrates this drive to work hard towards being the best,” said director, FairPlay News.

A Vision to Encourage All Sports

FairPlay founders are of the opinion that India has great potential where every sport can excel, and with online gaming and betting, the access to many sports has increased. “Stars like Saina Nehwal, and footballers like Sunil Chhetri have contributed in increasing the popularity of their respective sports as well. Through our gaming app, players get a chance to understand different kinds of sports up, close and personal. And that’s our vision,” shares a FairPlay representative.

Founded in Malta in 2017, FairPlay is owned by the company FPO Gambling Limited specialising in providing quality casino entertainment. FairPlay is licensed by the Curacao Government, which guarantees total security of the users’ money and personal data.