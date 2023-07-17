FanCode to live-stream FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in India on digital platforms

Mumbai, July 17 FanCode has secured the rights to live-stream in India on their digital platform the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20.

FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will live stream all the matches across India on its digital platform. The World Cup will take place across nine vibrant cities, showcasing the pinnacle of women's football. The final will take place on August 20.

Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com

FanCode will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience, as all 64 matches of the Women's World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed on the platform. Football enthusiasts in India can now enjoy the thrilling action, as well as exclusive match highlights and clips throughout the competition.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder & CEO of FanCode, said, "We are excited to bring one of the biggest global sporting events to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women's football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”

FanCode's partnership with 1Stadia and FIFA underscores its dedication to promoting and expanding the reach of women's sports. As part of the partnership, FanCode will also exclusively livestream FIFA Beach World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for later in the year.

FanCode is offering tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.

