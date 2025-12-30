Faridabad Fighters find their unit as they look to dominate Kabaddi Champions League

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Faridabad Fighters made their intentions clear at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, that was to build a team that thrives on physicality, fearless defence, and timely attacking punches.

Anchoring the team is Jaideep Dahiya, the Fighters' highest-bidded player, signed for a commanding Rs. 17.4 lakhs. A dominant presence at the left corner, Jaideep brings authority, experience, and the ability to swing momentum through decisive tackles, according to a release.

He is strongly supported by Yogesh Dahiya (Rs. 9.2 lakhs) on the right corner, forming one of the most solid defensive pairings of the auction. Further reinforcing the core is Ankit (Rs. 6.6 lakhs) at the left corner, giving the Fighters depth and rotation without compromising intensity.

On the attacking front, Rohit Gulia (Rs. 3 lakhs) and Ghanshyam (Rs. 2 lakhs) add raiding options that combine speed with smart decision-making, while Aman Dalal offers impact potential in crucial phases of the game.

The Fighters have also ensured squad balance with utility players such as Sunny, Sachin Suresh, and Rahul Singh, providing cover and tactical flexibility. Rounding off the roster is a group of exciting young playersRitesh, Lakshay Kumar, Ankit Dahiya, Rohit Kumar, Sourabh, and Abhisheksignalling the franchise's commitment to long-term growth alongside immediate competitiveness.

The Owner and Coach were elated by the squad and expressed by saying, "Faridabad Fighters stand for toughness and heart. This squad reflects our belief in strong defence, smart raids, and players who are ready to fight till the final whistle. We wanted players who can handle pressure and stay aggressive throughout the match. The defensive strength of this team gives us a strong base to build winning performances."

With a squad built to absorb pressure and strike back hard, Faridabad Fighters now gear up for the Kabaddi Champions League seasonready to bring raw energy and fearless tackles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor