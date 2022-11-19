Feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants: Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach Randhir Singh

The Bengaluru Bulls registered a comprehensive 45-38 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking about their fourth consecutive victory, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "It feels good to take revenge against Gujarat Giants because we lost our last game against them. Before the start of the season, everyone asked me who would fill Pawan Sehrawat's shoes. I had spoken about one player called Bharat. I had said that he will score 190-200 points this season, otherwise, I will leave coaching. And he's been doing very well."

The Head Coach also heaped praise on Neeraj Narwal, who has been making vital contributions to the Bengaluru side this season, "Neeraj Narwal is a unique raider. No raider touches the opponent's foot for a point apart from him. And he scores tackle points for us as well. So, he's an all-rounder. He has scored 18 tackle points this season. He is a vital cog in the team."

The Dabang Delhi K.C. are desperately looking for a victory, but they will face a strong challenge from Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma.

The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be an absolute treat for the fans as the top two sides in the points table will face off against each other. While the Bulls will bank on raider Bharat, the Pune Captain Fazel Atrachali will lead the charge for his team.

