FIFA WC Joint Qualifiers: Inter Kashi’s Lalrindka impresses in first national camp ahead of key clash

Bhubaneshwar, May 19 Indian football may have a new star amidst their camp as Inter Kashi left winger Edmund Lalrindika, who got his first call-up for the Blue Tigers during the ongoing camp, has heavily impressed during the training session with the country’s best players. The natural left-winger has heavily impressed the senior team's Head Coach, Igor Stimac with the Croatian having kept an eye on his development for the past few months.

“I got a phone call from my team Inter Kashi and they told me I’m selected in the probable squad list and congratulated me. The first thing I did was pray to God and thank him for the opportunity. All I can do is work hard, give my very best, and try to make it to the final squad (for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar),” Edmund told AIFF's official website when asked about his call-up to the national team squad.

Lalrindika heavily influenced his side’s performance this season propelling them to a solid fourth-place finish in the I-League. The young winger played every single match for Inter Kashi this season and recorded six goals and nine assists in all competitions.

“It's been the best season of my career so far. I want to thank the club and the management for their support and trust in me. It was one of the reasons that I got called for the national team, so I’m grateful for that and I will give my everything to not let them down,” he added.

Lalrindika will be travelling to Canada after the conclusion of his national duties as he will be training with Canadian Premier League side, Atletico Ottawa, for next season. Atletico Ottawa and Atletico Madrid have the same owners which marks a huge step for the 25-year-old left winger.

“After the national team camp, hopefully, my visa will come and I'll go to Canada. The duration of my stay and contract will depend on my visa once I reach there. The people from Atlético Madrid (owners of Atlético Ottawa) were very helpful and motivating. They shared their complete plan with me and I am really looking forward to it.

"I would really like to thank my club Inter Kashi, the coach, the management, and my fellow players for their support and belief in me. Without them, it would not have been possible,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor