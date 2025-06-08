FIFA WC qualifiers: Colombia's Duran to miss Argentina clash; Chile loses Aravena for Bolivia duel

New Delhi, June 8 Striker Jhon Duran has been ruled out of Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Argentina due to a back injury, the Colombian football federation said.

The 21-year-old complained of discomfort after the Cafeteros' goalless draw with Peru in Barranquilla on Friday and medical staff later confirmed his unavailability for next Tuesday's duel in Buenos Aires, reports Xinhua.

"Jhon has left the squad due to a recurrence of lower back pain that will prevent him from being fit to face Argentina," the federation said in a statement. The entity did not immediately name a replacement for the Al-Nassr player.

The Argentine national team resumed training ahead of the second match of this double-header South American qualifier. After the day off granted by the coaching staff, the squad resumed practice on Saturday morning.

The players who started against Chile then went to the gym to do some regenerative exercises. Meanwhile, the players who didn't play on Thursday played forty minutes of regular practice.

Colombia is currently sixth in the 10-team South American zone standings with three qualifiers remaining. The top six teams will earn direct entry to football's showpiece tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year while the seventh-ranked side will dispute a playoff.

Meanwhile, forward Alexander Aravena has been released from Chile's squad for its World Cup qualifier against Bolivia due to a hamstring strain, the Chilean football association said.

Aravena sustained the injury in his side's 1-0 home loss to Argentina on Thursday and subsequent scans confirmed his unavailability for next Tuesday's clash in El Alto, the entity said in a statement.

Chile will also be without veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal and defender Guillermo Maripan, who are suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The Roja is currently last in the 10-team South American qualifying group and must win Tuesday's clash to have any chance of securing a spot at next year's World Cup.

The top six teams will advance automatically and the seventh-placed side will dispute a playoff.

