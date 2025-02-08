FIH Pro League: Hockeyroos keep home fans happy in soggy Sydney; Kookaburras lose shoot-out

Sydney, Feb 8 Australia women's team came out tops in a high-paced 3-1 win over Spain, much to the delight of a big home crowd who braved the rain to watch some high-quality FIH Hockey Pro League action here on Saturday.

In the corresponding men’s game, Spain trailed in the match statistics but still played out a riveting 1-1 draw against the hosts for a share of the points. They then clinched the ensuing shootout 3-0 for a bonus point to end their Sydney leg on a high.

The Australian women made better use of their chances at critical moments and it gave them a slight edge throughout their contest against Spain.

Jade Smith opened the scoring for the hosts in the 5th minute with a clever deflection in front of the Spanish goal, but Sofia Rogoski equalised with a deflection from a cross to the left post in the 14th.

The Spaniards had a busy second quarter, launching some quick attacks and winning a handful of penalty corners without reward. Australia had their moments too and with the score locked on 1-1 at half time, the match was very much in the balance.

The Hockeyroos dominated the third quarter and Maddison Brooks eventually broke the deadlock with a penalty-corner rebound in the 40th minute. The hosts attacked at will as the quarter progressed, winning several penalty corners without adding to the score.

That momentum was carried through to the start of the final period and Claire Colwill gave them a much-needed two-goal cushion with her 40th-minute drag flick. Spain kept chasing until the final hooter, but they couldn’t find the magic they needed to get back into contention.

After a frantic start to the match with half chances at both ends it was the Kookaburras who stepped up to boss the first quarter. They pressed aggressively and created circle entries almost at will, earning a couple of penalty corners in the process.

Spain reversed the momentum in the opening minutes of the second quarter and took the lead with a Pau Cunnil drag flick in the 17th minute. They missed from a second penalty corner a minute later, and the game opened up as both teams unleashed their incredible attacking instincts. Ky Willott then equalised for Australia from open play in the 24th minute and it was 1-1 at half time.

Australia had the best of the third quarter, but fired a number of shots high or wide, and slid some dangerous ball across the goals without finding a deflection. Both goalkeepers looked sharp and the match was poised for a thrilling finish.

Play ebbed and flowed through the final period and both teams had chances to win it. Australia had a flurry of penalty corners, but the committed Spanish defence kept them at bay. A yellow card for the Kookaburras with five minutes remaining handed the advantage to Spain, but they couldn’t capitalise to break the deadlock.

The match then went to a shootout where Calzado’s tremendous wingspan in the Spanish goal caught a couple of the Aussies unawares, and he kept a clean sheet for his side to claim the bonus point.

