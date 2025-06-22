FIH Women’s Pro League: India slip to ninth place with 0-2 loss vs hosts Belgium

Antwerp, June 22 Goals by Ambre Ballenghien (40') and Lien Hillewaert (43') saw Belgium register a 2-0 win against the Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday in Antwerp. This win ensured Belgium remained in the third place only behind Netherlands and Argentina who are in the first and second position respectively in the FIH Women’s Pro League.

After Saturday's 1-5 debacle, India began this quarter showcasing aggressive play with a clear intent to overcome the disappointment of the previous loss. They tried to find space backed by good pace as India built on a good momentum. They even won a PC early in the quarter but could not convert. Meanwhile, with six minutes left for the first hooter, a defensive error gave Belgium their first PC of the match. A slow attempt by the hosts eventually led to the umpire awarding a penalty stroke. But a good video referral by India, showed that it was Jyoti's stick, and the video umpire ruled it as a long corner.

The second quarter witnessed some brave surge by Indian attackers, moving forward with pace and vigour. Skipper Salima Tete led the charge as she took a couple of shots on goal herself but Belgian defence was resurgent. At half-time, India had two PCs while Belgium had one, and 10 circle entries as oppose to India's eight. It was an evenly played out match until half-time break, with India looking for that elusive win.

In the third quarter though, they seemed to lose the plot. Though India began the quarter optimistically, with a PC being awarded to them. They couldn't make a good execution but Belgium made no such mistake when they won a PC in the following minutes.

Amdre Ballengien took the shot from the left which was deflected by India goalie Savita. But the ball rebounded and was perfectly lofted into the post. It was a much-needed 1-0 lead for the hosts. India responded quickly with a PC but failed to equalise.

Belgium, riding on the 1-0 lead, came back to pump another one into India's post through a PC. They played a similar variation, sending the ball to the left and Lien Hillewaert was perfectly positioned to get the right deflection with no Indian defender posing a threat to her shot.

In a blink of an eye, Belgium were 2-0 up with goals coming in the 40th and 43rd minute. This really put India under the pump for the final quarter.

Staring at a relegation with just two wins in the entire season, India had their task cut out. But there was no respite in the fourth quarter either. Deepika and Jyoti traded chances in this quarter, trying to find India a goal. But they remained goalless despite Neha, Salima, Navneet and Rutuja being in the right places, pushing for that much-needed goal. India made 22 circle penetrations in the game, almost the same as Belgium, but had no luck in conversion. Belgium did well to defend their 2-0 lead till the last minute to seal the winning points and remain in the third place in the current pool standings.

India will desperately look for back-to-back wins against China when they play against them next weekend to avoid relegation.

