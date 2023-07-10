"Fills our nation with immense pride": PM Modi congratulates Lakshya Sen for winning Canada Open

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen after the star shuttler defeated reigning All England champion China's Li Shi Feng (World number 10) to capture the Canada Open title.

Lakshya defeated Li Shi Feng in straight games with the score of 21-18, 22-20 in the final of men's singles.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wished the star shuttler for his upcoming endeavours and said that his win filled India with immense pride.

"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

After winning Canada Open Lakshya said he played a good tactical game.

"It was a great tournament for me. I kept on getting better as the tournament went ahead. I had a really good first round in the final match. In the semi-final and final match, I played good tactical game," Lakshya said.

Talking about the key moments in the final match again Li Shi Feng? Lakshya Sen said, "I think towards the second game it was difficult for me to predict anything at that moment. All I could think was to cover the lead, I never believed that I am about to lose. I wanted to do my best in the second set. The key thing for me was to remain patient in the crucial moment and play the right tactical game."

Earlier, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur also wished the ace shuttler badminton player and wrote on his Twitter, "Congratulations to @lakshya_sen on a phenomenal performance at the #CanadaOpen2023 Coming back from 4 points down in the second game to win in straight games is simply SENsational! Splendid display of resilience and skill by our Champ An incredible week for #TOPScheme shuttler, defeating top seeds along the way to clinch his 1st BWF Tour title of the season Keep up the momentum!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Indian badminton star Lakshya and said wished that the star Shuttle would attain new heights making India proud.

"Heartiest congratulations to lakshya_sen on clinching the #CanadaOpen title with a memorably stellar performance. The top scheme athlete has proven the true grit and talent of Indian athletes once again. May you always attain new heights making India proud," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is Lakshya's second BWF World Tour 500 title as he previously won the India Open in January 2022.

Lakshya currently ranked 19 in the world defeated world number 4 Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Round of 32, WR-11 Japan's Kento Nishimoto in semis and world number 10 China's Li Shi Feng in the summit clash to clinch the title.

against Thailand's badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Sen defeated him 21-18 and 21-15. In Round 16, Lakshya Sen faced Brazil's Ygor Coelho de Oliveira. Sen triumphed over him by winning 21-15 and 21-11.

In the quarter-final match, he faced German badminton player Julien Carraggi. This was the only match of Lakshya Sen which went into the third set in the Canada Open. Sen won the first set by 21-8 but in the second set, the German gave a tough fight and won the stage by 21-17. Eventually, Sen flexed his muscles in the third set by winning 21-10.In the semi-final, the 21-year-old trounced Japan's Kenta Nishimoto by 21-17 and 21-14.

