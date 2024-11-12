First ever high altitude para centre in world to feature 29 para sports

Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 12 : The world's first high-altitude para sports centre dedicated to training and nurturing para athletes in the country will be established in Leh, Ladakh and will focus to train for international competitions including the larger goal of preparing para-athletes for the 2028 Paralympics and advancing their skills, confidence, and performance to excel on global platforms.

A Memorandum and Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), who have been constantly working for the cause of Para Sports in the country.

The high-altitude para sports centre will offer inclusive, world-class training to para-athletes, not only from India but globally, providing them with a competitive edge unique to high-altitude training environments and also an opportunity for Indian para players to train alongside them champions of the game.

"It is a very proud feeling for us that Leh will be establishing the world's first-ever high-altitude centre for para sports. Indian para-athletes have been leaving undeniable mark of performances at the world stage with 29 medals, including seven gold, that India won in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris is a testament of the talent we have in our country. I am confident that this centre will not only help to tap the potentials of the region but also contribute hugely to India's journey to feature in the top-10 countries by the next Paralympics," said Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh (LAHDC), under whose guidance the initiative has seen the light of the day.

He further added, "this centre will allow these athletes to train with world- class facilities and represent Ladakh with pride on global platforms."

Till the time the centre is getting completed, the AMF officials will identify the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh UT region and they will undergo screening, counselling, and training at AMF's Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre, which is also Asia's first Para Sports Academy and Rehab Centre in Hyderabad. This interim phase will build foundational skills and offer essential rehabilitation for aspiring athletes from Ladakh region. Fifteen potential candidates from Ladakh will soon be sent for training in Hyderabad, with screenings to be held at the sub-divisional level to ensure maximum participation.

This landmark initiative underscores LAHDC commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for para-athletes of the region as well as talents from the country to train under the guidance of Aditya Mehta Foundation as a committed partner in this transformative journey.

"At the Aditya Mehta Foundation, we believe that excellence knows no boundaries. With over a decade of experience in empowering para athletes, we understand both the challenges and opportunities in para sports. The opening of Leh Ladakh as a hub for para sports marks a new era not just for the region, but for India's future in international competitions. Leh's high-altitude environment is ideal for building resilience, strength, and endurance in athletes. With abundant local talent and the right support, Ladakh is poised to produce world-class para athletes. Together with the vision of the Ladakh government and our foundation's commitment, we aim to position India among the top nations and maximize participation in the 2028 Paralympic Games," said Aditya Mehta, Founder, Aditya Mehta Foundation.

To facilitate the project, the Honourable CEC announced the formation of a dedicated committee to oversee the centre's development and directed officials to begin land identification for the facility.

The MOU signing meeting was also attended by distinguished council members and representatives from the AMF, including Honourable Councillors Lobzang Sherab, Tundup Norboo, and Mirza Hussain; ACR, Leh Shabir Hussain; District Social Welfare Officer, Leh; Tehsildar, Leh; Chief Education Officer, Leh; officials from District Youth Services and Sports, Leh; and Presidents of Munsel, Rewa, and PAGIR societies. Key AMF representatives included DP Singh, Ex-DIG BSF; JK Mehta, Joint Managing Trustee; and Aditya Mehta, Founder of AMF.

List of Sports to be included:

Para Sports: Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Blind Football; Boccia; Canoeing; Cycling; Equestrian; Goalball; Judo; Powerlifting; Rowing; Shooting; Volleyball; Swimming; Table Tennis, Taekwondo; Triathlon; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Fencing; Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Tennis.

Winter Games: Para Alpine Skiing; Para Biathlon; Para Cross-Country Skiing; Para Ice Hockey; Para Snowboard and Wheelchair Curling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor