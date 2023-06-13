First Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav concludes in Bhubaneswar with Odisha emerging as overall champion

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 : Curtains came down on the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav with Odisha emerging as the overall champions in both the men's and women's categories.

The grand sporting extravaganza was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Odisha Government in collaboration with KIIT University.

The first edition attracted the participation of 5,000 tribal athletes and 1,000 officials from 26 states.

In the event, Karnataka emerged as the 1st runners-up and Jharkhand as the 2nd runners-up overall. In Rugby, team Odisha won the Gold in both the men's and women's categories.

Odisha dominated in Hockey as well, as the Odisha team were the winner in both the men's and women's categories. In Kabaddi, once again Odisha emerged as the champions by securing 1st position in Men's category. But Karnataka bagged the 1st position in the women's category.

In Volleyball, Karnataka bagged 1st place in both men's as well as in women's categories. In football, Odisha emerged winner in the men's category, while Chhattisgarh emerged winner in the women's category. In Kho Kho, Odisha emerged as the winner in both men's and women's categories.

At the end of the Khel Mahotsav, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik presented awards to the winners. He went on to describe the games as a historic event. He further stated that the event provided a unique opportunity to celebrate the athletic prowess of the tribals and promoting their cultural heritage and traditional sports on the national stage.

Stating that the Tribal sportspersons have made a very significant and bright profile in the sports map of India, the CM said that in Odisha as well most of the sportspersons are from the Tribal communities who have brought huge appreciation and laurels for the country. "I believe the time for the community in India is up and coming."

Thanking the Prime Minister and the Culture Ministry for allowing Odisha to host the first edition, he said that Odisha has developed a special affinity for sports.

"Today Odisha has become a hub for the country," Patnaik added.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta said that it was a matter of pride for KIIT to organise the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav. He said that the excitement among the participants and the officials was palpable notwithstanding the rain and heat. He expressed his gratitude to the Central Government, the Culture Ministry and the Odisha Government for their cooperation in making the event a success.

