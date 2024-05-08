First Serve, AITA Partner to empower athletes through Wheelchair Tennis Championship

New Delhi, May 8 First Serve, an NGO founded by Reyaan Punj, recently organised the second edition of AITA Wheelchair Tennis Championship at the DLTA Stadium, here, signifying a significant step towards promoting the game of tennis in India.

Under the leadership of Reyaan Punj, First Serve has been at the forefront of advocating for accessible sports for people with disabilities. The organisation's mission to break down barriers and create opportunities for athletes has resonated across the country, with the AITA Wheelchair Tennis Championship emerging as a premier event in the Indian tennis landscape.

The championship featured a generous prize purse of Rs 3.5 lakh, attracting top-ranked wheelchair tennis players from across India. Renowned athletes such as Karthik K and Shilpa KP participated, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination as they competed for national glory. The championship was inaugurated by Member of Rajya Sabha Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Doordarshan-DD Sports provided live coverage of the championship finals, allowing audiences nationwide to witness the excitement and skill on display.

"I'm honored to collaborate with the AITA Wheelchair Tennis Championship, advancing accessibility and empowerment in sports," said Reyaan Punj. "Through tennis, we aim to inspire a new generation of leaders who will drive positive change in their communities."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor