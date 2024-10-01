Football: Che Adams in, John McGinn out as Scotland name squad for UEFA Nations League matches

Glasgow, Oct 1 There are three new faces in Scotland's squad that Steve Clarke has named for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal, with Nicky Devlin, Liam Lindsay and Andy Irving all receiving their first call-ups. Aberdeen defender Devlin and Preston North End defender Lindsay have both been ever-present for their clubs this season, while midfielder Irving recently made his debut for West Ham United.

There is also a return to the squad for striker Che Adams, who missed the matches against Poland and Portugal in September through injury.

Celtic duo Greg Taylor and James Forrest are named in the squad after missing out through injury last time around, while goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who won his 75th Scotland cap in June, is also back.

Uncapped Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken has retained his place after receiving his first call-up last month. Scotland vice-captain John McGinn is ruled out however, with Scott McKenna and Tommy Conway, who also featured in the two matches last month, absent through injury as well.

Assistant coach Austin MacPhee has left Steve Clarke’s coaching setup, stepping back from his role as set-piece specialist due to family circumstances.

UEFA Nations League A Group 1 fixtures:

Croatia v Scotland - October 12

Scotland v Portugal - October 16 (IST)

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Jon McCracken (Dundee)

Defenders: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Lindsay (Preston North End), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic)Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough, on loan from Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian)

