London, Dec 28 Former England international Andy Carroll is due to appear in court on Tuesday after being charged with breaching a non-molestation order. If found guilty and convicted, Carroll will probably face a jail term of five years.

The 36-year-old Carroll was arrested in April in connection with an alleged incident that took place in March and is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on December 30.

Essex Police confirmed the charge in a statement, saying: "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27, and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March. He is due to appear at Chelmsford magistrates' court on December 30."

A non-molestation order is a UK court injunction designed to prevent contact between individuals. A non-molestation order is an injunction issued by the civil court, usually aimed at a person to prevent them from approaching, contacting, or being near another individual, their address, or both. People who breach these orders, depending on the offence and its severity, might face criminal action resulting in a jail term of up to five years.

Carroll, a striker for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, has played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at UEFA Euro 2012.

Born in Gateshead, England, on January 6, 1989, Carroll played in the Premier League and English Football League for Newcastle United, Preston North End, Reading, Liverpool, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion, and in Ligue 2 for Amiens and Bordeaux in France.

Andy Carroll, who earned nine England caps with the national team, currently plays for non-league side Dagenham and Redbridge. He joined the National League South club after returning from his spells in the French league with Amiens and Bordeaux. Carroll began his professional career with Newcastle United in 2006, before spending a brief period on loan with Preston North End, during which time he scored his first league goal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor