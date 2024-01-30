Football knockouts, kabbadi matches take centre stage at Delhi SFA Championships

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Day 2 at the Delhi SFA Championships unfolded with the kickoff of football at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Kabaddi at the Noida Educational Academy.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium football enthusiasts in the U-18 boys quarterfinals battled out for victory on the field. U-18 footballer Kshaunish Gawri from GD Goenka Public School, and a victorious participant in the Goa Super Cup charity match, expressed, "I started playing football in 2014, inspired by Messi's humble journey from a small town. My parents and coaches have been extremely supportive in my journey, especially my mother, who has done everything within her capacity to support me. Joining the Delhi Dynamos training camp in 2018 helped me understand the fundamentals of the game. I believe that every experience, be it a win or a loss, is an important part of our lives, and while we faced a disheartening loss at the SFA Championships today, it reminded us that there's always room for growth. Championships like this one bring out our competitive side while humbling us parallelly, and hence, I look forward to participating at SFA Championships again.

Simultaneously, kabaddi enthusiasts were treated to riveting encounters in the U-14 boys finals and the U-17 and U-19 boys semi-finals. The U-14 finals of Modern School Noida Sector 11 bag their podium position for gold.

Demonstrating the power of sport in transforming society, Day 3 will celebrate female athletes participating at the SFA Championships in New Delhi as part of the 'She is Gold' initiative. The day promises even more excitement with the kickoff of athletics, basketball, football (U10 & U12), kho-kho, tennis and volleyball.

SFA Championships is poised to make sports accessible for school athletes across the country, thereby empowering today's talent to become the champions of tomorrow. The journey to represent the country at the Olympics is what the SFA Championships is enabling for emerging athletes.

