Football: Phil Foden wins Premier League Player of the Season award

New Delhi, May 18 With the final game of the season just a day away, the English Premier League has announced Phil Foden as their Player Of The Season for the 2023/24 campaign. Foden lifted the trophy for his amazing performances throughout the season. He pipped Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk, and Ollie Watkins for the prestigious honour after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

"His performances this season have gone to another level with the added goals and assists. He’s an integral part of a brilliant team," said the PL all-time top scorer and panelist Alan Shearer.

This is sure to inject a boost of confidence in the young Englishman who has played in 34 games for the Cityzens this season in which he racked up 17 goals and 8 assists for the season heading into the final game of the season where a win over West Ham would ensure City’s fourth consecutive title.

Foden at just 23 years has displayed impressive maturity for his age and has been a driving factor behind Manchester City’s final run-in of the season which has seen them not lose since December 7, 2023.

Alongside Foden, Cole Palmer was named the PL Young Player of the Season for his stellar performance with his new club, Chelsea FC. The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge during the previous summer's transfer window from Manchester City and proved to be a bargain signing, scoring 22 goals in the league making him the second-highest scorer of the season behind Erling Haaland.

