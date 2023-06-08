"For sure they're going put us under pressure", says Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner

Barcelona [Spain], June 8 : In the Spanish Grand Prix held on last Sunday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished second and teammate George Russell came third in the race, securing a double podium finish for the Mercedes racing team. Oracle Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner now feels that Mercedes can "put us under pressure in the second half" of the season.

The Spanish Grand Prix held on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen take the pole position followed by Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton at second and George Russell at third.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner complemented rivals Mercedes as he said, "For sure, a big step, they're a quality team, and for sure they're going to be putting us under pressure in the second half of the year."

He further added, "They made a good step. I think that we've got some stuff in the pipeline. They've had a big upgrade, we've got some bits coming later into the season."

As per the official website of Formula 1, when asked about Mercedes's improvement and whether he is concerned, Christian Horner initially smiled and said, "They were still [24] seconds behind at the end of the race."

He further expressed his view on teams competing in Formula 1, he said "Well, the form's moving around. You look at Lando [Norris'] lap [for third in qualifying], the Mercedes looked strong in the race, the Ferraris didn't have the pace that we thought they might.

He further added, "The form behind us does seem to be moving around quite a lot at the moment, so it's difficult to predict who's going to be where at which event."

The next Formula 1 race will take place in Canada on June 18 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor