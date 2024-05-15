Formula 1: Alex Albon signs multi-year contract extension with Williams Racing

Oxfordshire (UK), May 15 Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with his current team Williams Racing on Wednesday.

Although the exact length of the contract has not been revealed, the statement posted by Williams states that it will take “the partnership into the new era of Formula 1 regulations“ which is set to come into action from 2026.

"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people. It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid," Albon said in the statement issued by Williams.

"This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come,” he added.

The 28-year-old’s journey in motorsports has been interesting to say the very least. He started his career in the pinnacle of motorsports in 2019 when he signed for Red Bull’s sister team, Toro Rosso (now known as RB). He then went to Red Bull racing in the same season and drove alongside current World Champion, Max Verstappen before being replaced by Sergio Perez at the end of the 2020 season. He returned to the grid with Williams Racing in 2021 and has been a driver for them ever since.

"We are delighted to secure Alex's long-term future with Williams Racing. He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

"Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid," read the statement by Williams team principle James Vowles.

