Formula 1 announces 24-race calendar for 2023 season

London, Sep 20 Formula 1 on Tuesday announced a 24-race calendar for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, the longest season in recent times which stretches from early March to late November and includes races in China, Qatar and Las Vegas.

The calendar approved by the World Motor Sport Council, kicks off in Bahrain on March 5 and concludes in Abu Dhabi on November 26, the season will feature a record-breaking 24 races, with China and Qatar set to return, and Las Vegas arriving as the penultimate round for a Saturday night race.

The traditional summer break will remain in August, though changes to race dates see Belgium move to the end of July as a back-to-back with Hungary, while the Netherlands is twinned with Italy after the restart, said a report on the f1 website.

Speaking of the announcement of the calendar, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said: "We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas."

"The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale" FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was quoted as saying by the organisation in a release.

"The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA's sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1's new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA's 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.

"In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans," he said.

The 2023 calendar:

Mar 5: Bahrain

Mar 19: Saudi Arabia

Apr 02: Australia

Apr 16: China

Apr 30: Azerbaijan

May 07: USA, Miami

May 21: Italian GP, Imola

May 28: Monaco

Jun 04: Spain

Jun 18: Canada

Jul 02: Austria

Jul 09: UK, Silverstone

Jul 23: Hungary

Jul 30: Belgium

Aug 27: Netherlands

Sep 03: Italy, Monza

Sep 17: Singapore

Sep 24: Japan

Oct 08: Qatar

Oct 22: USA, Austin

Oct 29: Mexico

Nov 05: Brazil

Nov 18: Las Vegas

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor