Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton provides update on his Mercedes contract negotiations with Toto Wolff

Barcelona [Spain], June 5 : Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on his contract negotiation talks with Mercedes. Hamilton's contract at Mercedes expires at the end of 2023.

Amid speculation of Hamilton leaving Mercedes by the end of 2023, the former world champion has confirmed that he will meet Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to discuss the contract negotiations, as reported by Sky Sports.

"I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we are meeting with Toto tomorrow [Monday] so hopefully we can get something done," Hamilton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings and this is just another one of the meetings we are having. You could see today my performance is not affected by that, but it's always something that's at the back of your mind. Once that's done then you are able to then focus more and think about the future,"

Hamilton came in second position to finish the Spanish GP with his teammate George Russell finishing in third to bag two podiums for the team.

"I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team. They are still so hungry. The podium today was really, really special. To be able to see the excitement in all the people that have worked for such a long time." He further added.

Hamilton reflected on the team's improved performance after the W14 upgrades and stated that the win will improve morale for the team to work for the next race.

"When we go back right now, there will be great energy in the office. These guys take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they'll be back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race." Hamilton concluded.

Before the confirmation from Hamilton after the race on Sunday, many were speculating about the former champion's move to Ferrari.

