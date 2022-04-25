Formula 3: Kush Maini gets first points at Imola

Imola (Italy), April 25 Kush Maini, from Bangalore, demonstrated tremendous maturity over the course of a difficult weekend in the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship, finishing fifth in the feature race here on Sunday.

Maini's Fifth-place finish earned him his first points of the season.

The FIA Formula 3 Championship, with normally 30 cars on the grid, is brutally competitive, with drivers needing near-perfect weekends to finish at the front.

Running as a support race to the main F1 weekend, the series will move to the Barcelona race track in Spain on May 20-22.

Despite not being able to show his true potential, the Omega-Seiki and JK Racing-backed driver qualified in 10th place.

On Saturday Kush Started the Sprint race 3rd on the Grid and was involved in battles in the top 5 when an unlucky drive-through penalty jeopardised his Sprint Race, with the Indian eventually finishing 20th.

"It's been another weekend of a lot of learning and I'm glad we were able to finish the weekend so strongly," Maini said.

"Fifth is a more accurate reflection of our potential, and I'm confident we could have finished in the top five if other factors had aligned in the Sprint Race".

