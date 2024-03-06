French Open Badminton 2024: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Second Round of Super 750 Tournament in Paris

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth got his French Open campaign off to a strong start, securing a second-round berth with a straight-set victory over Taiwanese opponent Chou Tien Chen on Wednesday, March 6.

Srikanth, the silver medalist at the 2021 World Championships, displayed his dominance throughout the match, winning with a score of 21-15, 20-22, 21-8. Despite dropping the second set in a close contest, Srikanth bounced back convincingly in the third, leaving his opponent with little resistance. This win marks a positive start for the Indian shuttler in the prestigious French Open, a tournament that attracts top players from around the world.

