French Rugby Union's Christophe Reigt terms RPL as "interesting try"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : There has been a buzz, and heads have been turning in the world of rugby. All thanks to the unique nature of the competition that is the Rugby Premier League (RPL) - a first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens tournament in the world.

The who's who from the rugby fraternity are part of this revolutionary movement, and keeping a close eye on proceedings was Christophe Reigt, General Manager, French Rugby Federation. Interestingly, France's men's rugby sevens team had won the Olympic Gold medal during the Paris Olympics, with Christophe being a part of the contingent.

"For us, at the French Rugby Federation, it was very important to come and see the Rugby Premier League in India, because it is a very new product of Rugby Sevens, and we were keen to find out what is happening," said Christophe, who is considered to be one of the foremost thinkers in the game as quoted from a press release from RPL.

"What's special in the RPL is that the league is trying a new format. And there is time for recovery for the players too, as they are playing one game a day. This is a very new thing in Rugby Sevens, and it is very interesting for the people who are involved to watch this unfold. The franchise model is new, and it is different for sure," the Frenchman explained.

The RPL has produced some scintillating performances from the legends such as Akuila Rokolisoa and Jerry Tuwai. And in Christophe's book, this is one of the best things about the tournament, as there is high-quality rugby on display. This interestingly has been possible only after World Rugby put aside time on their calendar, so that the best of the best could make their way to India for the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League.

"It is very interesting to see that in India that there is a movement that Rugby India and Sports are anchoring to develop Rugby Sevens. It is a very good idea to have international stars and legends showcase the high level of the sport through the Rugby Premier League. It is very important and an interesting way of developing Indian Rugby. It is a very interesting try," he added.

Whilst some of the big international names have been front and centre in terms of the standout performances, the Indian players have also stepped up with some season-defining moments. One of the best performers in fact has been Javed Hussain for the Hyderabad Heroes, who is among the players with the most number of tries in the tournament.

"For the Indian players, they are able to play with the best international players, and have a better understanding of the level and calibre of rugby played at the highest levels. And they can share a lot of information on and off the field as well during the course of the month, which is very important."

"This is a first step for the Indian players wherein they are more in touch with high-level rugby, and maybe through the year, in the future, the Indian players can get more experiences like the RPL, which will help their development," he added.

Reflecting on his time at the RPL and the tournament overall, Christophe said, "From my trip, hopefully, I can take back some new ideas. It isn't that only the traditionally strong rugby-playing nations will have the best ideas. A good and new idea can from Indian Rugby as well."

