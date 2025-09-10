From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy tour inspires Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 10 The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour celebrated Guwahati’s cricketing spirit during its visit, as the city prepares to host the global showpiece for the first time in history.

During its six-day tour, beginning on August 31, the prestigious trophy visited some of Guwahati’s most scenic and historic landmarks, including the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, a ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River and the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center.

The tour gave fans a unique opportunity to connect with the tournament and celebrate women’s cricket.

A key highlight of the tour was its visit to six schools: NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy and Holy Child School. Students gave the trophy a hero’s welcome, took part in cricket-themed games and enjoyed engaging activities.

Following its stop in Guwahati, the tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup sets a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) — the lowest ever for any ICC global event. Following an exclusive four-day pre-sale window for Google Pay customers, the second phase of ticket sales also started September 9. Fans can purchase tickets at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

There are no groups at the Women's World Cup, with all teams to play seven matches during the group stage and the top four sides on the standings then progressing to the knockout semi-final stage.

The highest-ranked team during the group stage will play the fourth-ranked team, while the second-ranked and third-ranked sides will face off, with the two winners then moving through to the title decider on November 2.

