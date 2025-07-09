'From my first race win, to four world championships’: Verstappen bids outgoing Horner farewell

New Delhi, July 9 Following the news of Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner being let go by Red Bull Racing, four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen took to social media to bid him farewell.

Recent reports suggest that Verstappen is in talks with Mercedes over a potential switch next season after what can only be described as a poor ongoing year, given the standards set by the Dutchman. It is speculated that Red Bull’s decision may have to do with Horner’s departure.

“From my first race win to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian,” read the post by Verstappen.

Laurent Mekies, who was the team principal of Racing Bulls, will replace Horner. Racing Director Alan Permane will take over as the team boss at the sister team.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes," Mekies said in a statement.

In January 2005, Horner was appointed to head the Team, becoming the youngest Team Principal on the grid at the time. Christian’s first win as an F1 Team Principal came at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix, a breakthrough that would lead to five more victories that season. Horner led the Team to six Constructors’ Championship titles and eight Drivers’ titles in his 20-year tenure and leaves with a storied legacy.

