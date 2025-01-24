Ganemat, Rituraj win 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship titles

Bhopal, Jan 24 National champion Ganemat Sekhon extended her good run of form with yet another confident win in women’s Skeet, clinching the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship (Shotgun) crown with a sensational 56 hits in the 60-shot final. With this score of 56, Ganemat also equalled the current Olympic record in the event being conducted at the MP Shooting Academy range here on Friday.

Also bringing cheer to home fans in equally sensational fashion was Rituraj Singh Bundela in the men’s skeet, as he won an epic 38-shot shoot-off for gold with Gurjoat Khangura of Punjab to take gold after both had tied the final with 55 hits to their name.

Rituraj infact won two big shoot-offs on the day. The first with Olympian Angad Bajwa to get into the top six after both finished with 118 hits in qualification. Yet another Olympian, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who qualified third with 121, won bronze eventually with 46-hits.

In contrast, Ganemat made the finals cut in sole third position as Raiza Dhillon, the second Olympian to medal on the day, topped the 19-strong field with a score of 118.

Ganemat however was supreme in the final with the confidence of her recent wins in the World University Games and the Nationals showing and did not give the field a chance with a near-perfect display.

Raiza settled for silver with 53 while Rajasthan’s Darshna Rathore won bronze, bowing out after 50-shots with 42 on the board.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor