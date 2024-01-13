Gangwon 2024 unveils opening ceremony program

Beijing, Jan 13 The line-up for the opening ceremony promises an array of K-pop stars and cultural performers from the host nation, setting the stage for the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Gangwon 2024 in South Korea, the International Olympic Committee announced on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the program was unveiled by the organizing committee for Gangwon 2024 and opening ceremony director Yan Jung-ung, reports Xinhua.

The opening ceremony of Gangwon 2024, set to take place simultaneously in the Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome, will revolve around the theme of "The Universe".

"The cosmos theme symbolises the infinite possibilities for youth, from the imaginative 'ice planet' playground to the gravity-defying freedom of outer space," the IOC said in the statement.

The main stage at the Gangneung Oval will feature newly formed boy band LUN8 and girl band Triple S. South Korean rappers and hip-hop award winners Ash Island and Changmo, traditional South Korean band Lennalchi, and dance crew Ambiguous Dance Company, known for merging hip-hop and classical dance, will also take the main stage.

Meanwhile, at the PyeongChang Dome, performances by South Korean singer Taeyeon, rappers Hwasa and BewhY, 1 Million Dance Studio, and South Korean-based Filipino boy band Hori7on will also captivate the audience.

The grand finale of the opening ceremony will be the traditional lighting of the Youth Olympic cauldron. Additionally, Gangwon 2024 will introduce a "digital cauldron" that will also be "lit" during the ceremony outside the venue and can be viewed at the Olympic Park in Gangneung throughout the YOG.

The Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1, 2024, with approximately 1,900 athletes from 81 National Olympic Committees expected to compete.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor