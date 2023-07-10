Gautam Buddha Nagar police administration discuss high-level security, traffic management ahead of MotoGP Bharat

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 : In preparation for the forthcoming MotoGP Bharat scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to September 24, 2023, a crucial tri-party meeting was held on Monday, to assess the security arrangements.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including the Gautam Buddha Nagar police administration, officials of MotoGP Bharat, focused on various aspects related to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

Representatives from the side of the local police administration, including Anand Kulkarni (ACP), Saad Mirza Khan (DCP), Ashok Kumar (Addl DCP), Pawan Kumar Gautam (ACP-3), Sanjay Kumar Singh (SHO Dankaur), and his team, were present for the security recce.

Members from Jaypee Group including S M Azmat, Brigadier Sudhir Lanba, and Major Nishant Srivastava, attended the meeting along with FairStreet Sports officials.

"It was a fruitful meeting. The local police understand the importance of MotoGP™ Bharat to India and have promised full cooperation in every way possible. After the meeting the focus has been to amplify the smooth organisation and logistics of the event," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Fairstreet Sports, Indian counterpart of MotoGP in India.

Key discussion points included a comprehensive review of the race's security arrangements and traffic plan. The attendees also discussed the feasibility of helipad access for VIP movements and the ability to handle VIP arrivals with utmost priority.

The team also conducted a thorough inspection of the circuit and evaluated the traffic management plans. Moreover, the group visited the track to gain insights into spectator management and ensure a seamless experience for the audience.

Following the meeting, Joint CP instructed the concerned authorities to develop a detailed plan, incorporating the discussed points, and submit it to DCP Greater Noida for further review within the next 10 days.

