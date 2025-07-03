German clubs see Club World Cup as crucial test ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Berlin, July 3 The outcome of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup carries significant implications for German football, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both involved in high-stakes quarterfinals.

Bayern face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Dortmund take on Real Madrid in all-European clashes. But beyond the continental power duels, matches against opponents from Asia, Africa, the Americas, and the Arab world are offering valuable insights into global football trends.

"Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, we need to pay close attention to the level of quality from teams on these continents," said Michael Rummenigge, a former striker for Bayern and Dortmund and the brother of Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Despite initial European skepticism, Rummenigge said the tournament is gaining global traction. He emphasised that the Club World Cup offers vital lessons for clubs as they prepare for next season's Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League campaigns, reports Xinhua.

"Progressing to the next round enhances the international reputation of the Bundesliga," added the three-time German title winner.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac noted that South American and European teams are dominating the competition, but stressed the importance of intercontinental matchups.

"It's vital for European teams to play against the best from other continents," said Kovac. "European fans and clubs are beginning to realise that South American teams, and their supporters, approach this tournament very differently."

Kovac also sees broader value in the tournament, particularly in preparing European national teams for the 2026 World Cup in terms of travel demands, climate adaptation, and logistical planning.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany echoed the sentiment, calling the exposure to diverse tactical systems and styles "overwhelmingly interesting."

Though both German sides may be viewed as underdogs against PSG and Real Madrid, Michael Rummenigge believes the experience will be invaluable. "It would be priceless if both teams-or at least one-advance to the semifinals," he said.

The quarterfinals also reignite rivalries: while Bayern have bested PSG in recent duels, the French side claimed the 2025 Champions League title in Munich. Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Dortmund in the 2024 final.

"We may be the underdog, but with teamwork, we can cross the finish line," said Kovac.

