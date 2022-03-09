German Open: Malvika Bansod, Parupalli Kashyap face defeat in first round

Syed Modi International finalist Malvika Bansod on Wednesday lost in the first round of women's singles clash in the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 1, the Indian shuttler got defeated by Canada's Michelle Li 21-18, 20-22, 21-9 in a match that lasted for 58 minutes.

Apart from her, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also lost in his men's single's clash against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games 21-13, 21-13, in 44 minutes.

Earlier in the day, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got defeated by Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-13, 21-13 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

On Tuesday, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal defeated Spain's Clara Azurmendi 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes.

Apart from her, shuttler Lakshya Sen also advanced into the second round after winning against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7 and advanced into the second round.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

