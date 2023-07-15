Germany's Beck wins women's 10km title at swimming worlds

Fukuoka, Japan, July 15 Germany's Leonie Beck won the first gold medal of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in the women's 10 kilometers open water event here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old clocked two hours two minutes and 34 seconds, beating Australia's Chelsea Gubecka to second place by 4.1 seconds, reports Xinhua.

American swimmer Katie Grimes took bronze.

