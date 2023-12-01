Global Esports Awards 2023: India's S8UL bags Esports Content Creator of the Year award again

Mumbai, Dec 1 S8UL, India's leading Esports organisation, has secured for the second consecutive year the prestigious 'Esports Content Creator of the Year' award at the Global Esports Awards 2023 in Las Vegas (USA).

The brainchild of Esports industry veterans Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), and Lokesh Jain (Goldy), S8UL made history by outshining global contenders such as Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, Timothy ‘ITZTIMMY’ An, The Score Esports, One True King, Judo Sloth, Last Free Nation, Loud, Tribo Gaules and other well-renowned names, the company claimed in a release on Friday.

This victory marks a significant milestone for S8UL and elevates the stature of Indian Esports worldwide.

Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, co-founder of S8UL and 8Bit Creatives shared his thoughts right after the coveted win. "Winning the 'Content Group of the Year' award last year was an incredible milestone for us, and to follow it up with another one this year is beyond words to express our gratitude.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedication, the hard work of our creators, and the endless support from our fans. S8UL has changed the way gaming and content is perceived in India. We are not just creating content but we are shaping the future of Indian Esports & gaming creators economy on a global scale," he added.

Since its very inception, S8UL has been the frontrunner of gaming content in India. With a clear vision, they have brought together some of the best gaming content creators under one umbrella to create engaging and entertaining gaming content, which is enjoyed every day by millions of their loyal viewers.

The high calibre of their Esports talent which includes Mortal, Scout, Payal, Mamba, Snax, Rega, Krutika, Sidd, Kaashvi, and many more is evident from the various Esports titles they have been winning over the years including the inaugural ‘Global Impact on Mobile Gaming’ award at the MOBIES earlier this year.

"Winning in this difficult category twice, against some of the biggest names in the industry is a surreal feeling. These milestones let us know that we are on the right path with our vision and also give all of us something to celebrate at a time when the industry is undergoing significant transformations," said Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, co-founder of S8UL and 8Bit Creatives.

"This victory rounds off yet another historic year for the community. Thank you to the incredible team, our fans, and everyone who believed in us! We are ready for even greater things in 2024! Onwards & Upwards, as always," he said.

Besides S8UL, Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, the co-founder and widely regarded as the ‘Face of Indian Gaming and Esports’ has also been nominated for the 'Esports Personality of the Year' category at the awards. The award was claimed by Disguised Toast.

Dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation, the Esports Awards recognises excellence in Esports and ensures that the success and achievement of Indian Esports is celebrated globally. The 2023 edition of the awards was hosted in Las Vegas where prominent names from the Esports community all over the world were in attendance.

Going into what promises to be another exciting year for Indian Esports, S8UL will continue reshaping the landscape of gaming content and setting new benchmarks on the international stage.

