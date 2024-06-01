GM Vishy Anand to inaugurate FIDE World Junior Chess Championship in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, June 1 Padma Vibhushan Awardee and former 5-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand will inaugurate the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship at Radisson GIFT City Club at Gandhinagar on Sunday. The Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA), under the aegis of the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) and World Chess Federation (FIDE), is set to host the World Junior Chess Championship-2024 in Gujarat with 228 players from around 40 countries in the fray.

With Gujarat hosting the event for the first time, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle to claim the World Junior Chess Championship title.

On this occasion, Anand expressed his joy at India hosting the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2024.

“It is a great honour to be part of the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship-2024. This event is a testament to the rising talent in the world of chess and India's commitment to fostering this intellectual sport. I am thrilled to see such a diverse group of young players here and look forward to some exciting matches,” said Anand, who is also the FIDE Deputy President.

This year, the championship has attracted 228 participants from 38 federations, highlighting the event's growing popularity and global reach.

The Open category features 126 participants from 40 countries, while the Women's category has 102 entries from 28 federations. The championship is notable for its high level of competition, with 13 Grandmasters, 28 International Masters (men and women), 2 Women Grandmasters, and 10 International Women Masters participating.

Dev Patel, Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF) and President, Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA), expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event:

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to host the FIDE World Youth Chess Championship 2024 in Gujarat. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking," he said.

"We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and showcasing the vibrant culture and hospitality of Gujarat," he added.

World's youngest Grandmaster-ever, GM Abhimanyu Mishra, who is representing the USA, is participating in this event along with GM Pranav Anand and female participant IM Divya Deshmukh representing India.

Chief Arbiter Ashot Vardapetyan, who also served as Chief Arbiter for the historic 2013 World Chess Championship match between Anand and Magnus Carlsen, will oversee the tournament.

The championship not only offers a platform for young players to showcase their talents but also fosters cultural exchange and camaraderie among participants from different nations.

GIFT City, renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and amenities, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious international event. Participants and visitors alike can anticipate a meticulously organized tournament, coupled with opportunities to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor