Goa CM Pramod Sawant unveils FIDE World Cup 2025 logo, anthem

Panaji, Oct 21 Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled the official logo and anthem of the FIDE World Cup 2025. Returning to India after 23 years, the tournament will feature 206 players from 82 countries.

The FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the global chess calendar, will be held in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, 2025, bringing together elite players from across the world in a knockout contest for a prize purse of USD 2 million (approx. INR 17.58 crore).

While the logo reflects Goa’s vibrant, culturally rich identity—capturing the essence of the state’s coastal charm and the strategic elegance of chess—the anthem, sung by legendary artist Daler Mehndi, adds a touch of grandeur and mystique to the event.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, CM Sawant said, “It is a moment of immense pride for Goa to host the FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious events in global chess. This milestone not only reaffirms our state’s commitment to becoming a premier destination for international sport but also celebrates India’s rising prominence on the world chess stage. The official logo and anthem reflect the very soul of Goa — vibrant, creative, and deeply rooted in culture — while capturing the strategic elegance of chess. We are ready to welcome the world’s finest players to our shores for 28 days of top-class competition, camaraderie, and an experience that blends the spirit of Goa with the brilliance of the game.”

The Indian contingent will be led by reigning World Champion D. Gukesh, alongside top talents such as Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujarathi, and Women’s World Cup Champion Divya Deshmukh will be playing her first home game since the historic win.

The tournament will also feature the 12-year-old Argentinian prodigy, Faustino Oro, also called the “Messi of Chess” his participation will be historic as the youngest player of the 2025 edition.

Complementing the visual identity of the event is its official anthem — a dynamic celebration of India’s strategic prowess and youthful energy. Featuring the Prime Minister in its music video, the anthem brings together the spirit of the nation with the brilliance of chess. Iconic singer Daler Mehndi, known for his powerful and distinctive voice, infuses the anthem with his signature vibrancy, rhythm, and energy.

Centred around the empowering theme “It’s Your Move,” the song captures the essence of India’s growing might in world chess while highlighting the vibrancy of its culture. The video also showcases India’s leading chess grandmasters and stars like World Champion D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev, and Vidit Gujarati, symbolising the new generation that is taking Indian chess to unprecedented heights.

AICF president Nitin Narang thanked the Goa government for their support for the event and said, “Securing the hosting rights for the FIDE World Cup 2025 is a landmark moment for India and a testament to our growing credibility in the global chess community. Bringing a tournament of this magnitude to our shores — after 23 years — is not just a sporting success, but a proud national achievement. It will give Indian fans a rare opportunity to witness the world’s best players compete on home soil, inspiring a new generation to take up the sport. The anthem, with its energy and emotion, will revitalise chess across the country and take the game from clubs and academies into every home in India.”

At the World Cup, the players will compete against each other in a knock-out format with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the penultimate stage leading to the World Chess Championship.

