Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder leaves Chennaiyin FC after three seasons

New Delhi, May 26 Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced that they have parted ways with goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who has been with the club since 2021. During three seasons with the Marina Machans, Majumder made 38 ISL appearances for the side.

The ISL 2023-24 campaign particularly stands out as a highlight in Majumder's career with Chennaiyin FC. Under the stewardship of head coach Owen Coyle, the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in the team's journey to the playoffs.

Initially not the first-choice goalkeeper for Chennaiyin FC, Majumder's opportunity arose following an injury to Samik Mitra. Seizing the moment, the experienced custodian showcased his mettle with stellar performances, securing his place in the starting lineup.

Across 19 appearances during the season, Majumder exhibited his shot-stopping prowess, tallying three clean sheets and an impressive 66 saves. Remarkably, his save count ranked third in the league, despite playing fewer matches compared to his counterparts, Amrinder Singh of Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

With a total of 82 appearances spanning seven seasons in the ISL, the goalkeeper boasts a rich reservoir of experience. Notably, he has an ISL Cup to his name, having achieved it during his stint with ATK FC in 2016.

--IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor