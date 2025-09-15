Golf: Chennai Open 2025 to begin on Tuesday at TNGF Golf Course

Chennai, Sep 15 The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the Chennai Open at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course in Chennai from September 16 to 19.

The event carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The Chennai Open returns for its fourth edition on the PGTI schedule after three years.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Olympian Udayan Mane, Arjun Prasad, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Shaurya Bhattacharya, defending champion Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan, to name a few.

The prominent foreign players in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Uganda’s Joshua Seale as well as American amateur Vikram Chatterjee.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals S John Royan, L Gopi and S Prasanth.

H Shankar, managing director, CPCL, said, “We are excited to begin our association with the PGTI through the staging of the Chennai Open 2025 Powered by CPCL. As a Chennai-based company, this tournament showcases our commitment to promoting professional golf in Chennai, a city with a great sporting tradition. We wish the players all the best.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for coming on board the Chennai Open as an event partner and also thank Cosmo TNGF Golf Course for hosting us this week. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to IndianOil, our sponsor for the last two decades, for reiterating its support to PGTI’s endeavours through the staging of this event. Chennai has emerged as an important stop on the PGTI in recent years thanks to the continued support of the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course and Mr. N Srinivasan who has been a great patron of sports in India. The breathtaking performances so far this season have set the bar high and we can now look forward to another enthralling contest this week.”

The Pro-Am event played on Sunday, was won by the team led by professional Karan Pratap Singh. The winning team had a net score of 55 and consisted of amateurs Murali Vijay, Aarav Mammen and Ashwath Achanta.

